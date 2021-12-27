Acer Acerpure Cool C2 has features like expensive air purifiers

A good air purifier is not a luxury anymore given the air quality in most cities. Acer, which is better known for making PCs, projectors, and computing accessories, is now offering more choices with three devices including Acerpure Cool C2 worth ₹21,999. Acerpure Cool C2 is a unique as none of its rivals offers the dual fan system. This means it is significantly quicker with the dispersion of the clean air. A similar device--LG air purifier (priced around ₹98,000)--was launched a few years ago. LG has not been updated it since.

The circular design of the Acerpure Cool C2 integrates air intake vents at the front and the back. This allows more impure air to be run through the 360-degree filter simultaneously. The clean air then emerges from a clean air vent at the top. Till this point, it works much like other air purifiers such as the Blueair Pure series and Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3. But in the case of Acerpure Cool C2, at some distance above the clean air-vent, is a second fan, in a chamber with intake grilles on all sides.

If the secondary fan is switched on as well, it will further pull in the clean air as it emerges from the purifier. This fan can swing vertically and horizontally, though it can be left at a static position as well. Acer says this can push air further to about 12 metres. This is ideal for a larger room or indoor space. The fans are silent at the lowest speeds. But they will get audible as the speed increases.

The HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter is a four-layer unit (HEPA+), which can trap airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns (mostly viruses). The outermost layer can capture dust and larger impurities—PM10. The next layer is designed to trap PM 2.5 pollutants and bacteria that are airborne (around three microns). The other layers can trap one-micron pollutants, particulates such as formaldehyde and the smaller virus.

The coronavirus is usually attached with droplets emerging from cough or sneeze and should be within the micron size range that HEPA filters can lock in.

In our testing, the Acerpure Cool C2 maintained an AQI of around 47 micrograms per cubic metre. The outdoor AQI in the area remained between 128 and 160 micrograms per cubic metre.

It takes a while at the beginning for the air quality to stabilise. But once it does, the indoor pollution level starts to reduce quickly. It is suggested to keep the primary fan in the “Smart” mode while the secondary fan is at speed two for the best airflow in even larger indoor spaces. Oscillate this if you want a wider spread.

In case of a power cut, the Acerpure Cool C2 does not power on once the electricity supply is restored. This is something similar to early generations of air purifiers. But there has been a correction since, which is important for a country like India where power cuts are common.

Acerpure Cool C2 should not be pushed too close to walls or fitted between pieces of furniture as polluted air intake will be hampered as a result. It has a tiny remote control can be magnetically attached to the back of the purifier to ensure it is not misplaced like in the case of more expensive Dyson air purifiers. The LCD display on the front is readable from most angles. There does not seem to be any brightness or illumination controls for it. Xiaomi’s more affordable air purifiers offer a two-step setting for LCD brightness.

An air purifier is only worth the actual performance, and on that front, the Acerpure Cool C2 is ticking the boxes. The filter is the foundation of the air cleaning process, and that seems to be well knuckled down for the task at hand. The dual fans, working in tandem, help get the clean air spread across a room much quicker than most other purifiers. Acerpure Cool C2 ‘s sensors are sharp to respond to even the slightest changes in air composition.

