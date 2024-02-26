Adani Group in talks with Uber to introduce electric passenger cars: Report
On February 24, Gautam Adani and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi held a meeting during the latter's India visit.
A partnership to roll out Adani Group's electric passenger cars on Uber's ride-hailing platform formed part of discussions during the February 24 meeting between Gautam Adani and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who is currently on a visit to India, The Times of India has reported.
Also, under the proposed partnership, Uber's services will be brought under Adani One, which was launched in 2022, and offers services such as flight bookings, holiday packages, and cab bookings, with Uber integration.
How will the partnership help Adani Group?
As per the report, the Ahmedabad-based infrastructure major aims to enter the electric passenger vehicle segment, and, a collaboration with the San Francisco-based ride-hailing aggregator, helps to ‘fasten’ the former's play. The group, however, is already present in the commercial EV segment, and offers buses, coaches, and trucks.
Also, though Adani Group is not into vehicle manufacturing, it has ‘huge’ requirements in its ports and airports businesses. Essentially, therefore, it will purchase cars, brand them, and add them to the Uber network. Recently, the group submitted bids for tenders floated by the government for more than 3600 electric buses.
How will the partnership help Uber?
The collaboration, if it happens, will play a role in helping the company meet its objective of replace its existing fleet with EVs across the globe, as it looks to transform itself into a ‘zero-emission mobility platform’ before 2040.
How will the partnership benefit India?
The partnership has the potential to boost the adoption of electric four-wheelers in the country, and could give Uber one of its largest electric vehicle fleet collaborations in the world.
