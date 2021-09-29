Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO to open today; sets price band at 695-712/share
business

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO to open today; sets price band at 695-712/share

It was decided to allot 1,10,80,800 shares to anchor investors at ₹712 apiece, valuing the aggregate transaction at ₹788.95 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected 789 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will open for subscription on Wednesday. The company had announced in a virtual press conference last week that the IPO will remain open will October 1. It has fixed a price band of 695-712 per share for its over 2,768-crore initial share sale.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected 789 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale. It is an offer for sale, wherein two promoters - Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments - will divest their stake in the asset management firm.

It was decided to allot 1,10,80,800 shares to anchor investors at 712 apiece, valuing the aggregate transaction at 788.95 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The IPO of up to 3.88 crore equity shares comprises an offer for sale of up to 28.51 lakh equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore equity shares by Sun Life AMC. The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch 2,768.25 crore.

RELATED STORIES

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Axis MF, UTI MF BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Max Life Insurance Company and HSBC Global Investment Funds are among the anchor investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter. The company, which had filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in April, obtained its clearance in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aditya birla group
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Action will be taken if there are violations, says Sebi chief amid Zee battle

Centre introduces measures to reduce 'compliance burden'

Britain Army on standby as petrol pumps run dry; drivers snarl over long queues

Sensex closes 410 points lower at 59,667; Nifty ends session at 17,748 points
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP