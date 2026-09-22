Adobe Premiere mobile lands on Android, with Instagram Edits and CapCut in sight

Almost a year after Adobe released the broad-spectrum Premiere mobile video editing app for the Apple iPhone, there is now an Android version too. Much like the iPhone app, Adobe Premiere mobile on Android is also free to download and to edit with. This strengthens Adobe’s suite as it competes with short-form mobile editing apps including Instagram Edits and CapCut, among content creators and casual users.

(From left) multi-track timeline for edits, generative AI features and effects in the new Adobe Premiere mobile on Android app (Official Photo)

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“We believe that mobile editing should feel as powerful as it is easy to use. And our vision is that all the creative power and craft that users expect from Adobe, we can get it super easy and accessible in the hands of users on their mobile phone itself,” says Diksha Kuhar Director, Product Marketing, Premiere mobile, Adobe, in a briefing of which HT was part.

She notes that in many of Adobe’s strong markets including India and Brazil, “much of editing is actually mobile only, and that’s presenting a huge opportunity for the product and the app that we are building”. With the Android app going live, and India particularly being a predominantly Android market, Premiere on mobile should gain good traction as users weigh their options besides apps including Instagram Reels.

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{{^usCountry}} The Adobe Premiere mobile app will allow the complete suite of editing options including effects and transitions, for YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels and other platforms attuned to short-form video content. The app will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) underpinned by the company’s Firefly models, which is arguably Adobe’s strength. Three key features emerge from this: generative fill, image-to-video generation, and sound effect generation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Adobe Premiere mobile app will allow the complete suite of editing options including effects and transitions, for YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels and other platforms attuned to short-form video content. The app will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) underpinned by the company’s Firefly models, which is arguably Adobe’s strength. Three key features emerge from this: generative fill, image-to-video generation, and sound effect generation. {{/usCountry}}

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Adobe says more features including Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions, cropping, keyframes and music choices, will be added soon as part of a future update.

There is a particular focus on improving audio as part of the short-form video content. The Enhance Audio option will be able to pull studio-quality audio for clear voice-overs, irrespective of background noise at the time of recording. There is stronger background noise removal for outdoor video recordings. Premiere Mobile will also have layer voiceovers, as well as music, text and effects editable within a multi-track timeline.

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True to the Premiere Mobile proposition that we’ve seen with the iPhone version thus far, editing options as well as detailed creative choices remain free to access, with no paywall getting in the way. There is something to be said about the intuitive user interface, which is geared for mobile-first casual users, not just professional users particularly.

In our analysis of the Adobe Premiere mobile for the iPhone, HT had noted that if your workflow already lives on your phone (that is shooting, scripting, and posting) then dragging footage to a desktop every time would feel like a creative tax. The ability to colour-grade, trim, add text overlays, and even clean up your audio, all added credence to Adobe Premiere’s push for relevance. Since then, every feature has improved, supported by better implementation of the underlying AI layer. This also serves to strengthen Adobe’s consumer app portfolio.