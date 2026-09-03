Adobe updates Photoshop with more tools, for precision and creative control

There are a series of new updates that are now rolling out for the popular Photoshop suite, which Adobe insists bring more choice and control at every stage of the creative process. This comes as Adobe continues to widen not just the availability of its popular apps among other popular platforms, such as the integration of Acrobat in WhatsApp that makes it easier to collaborate on documents being shared in chats. Now, the Photoshop proposition adds some important new features, including a new artificial intelligence (AI) Assisted Editor, Markup, expanded Dynamic Text capabilities, Light Adjustment Layer and Instruct Edit with Masks.

Users will now be able to access what Adobe calls professional-grade lighting controls. (Official photo)

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“Great tools amplify your creativity while allowing you to focus on your ideas. That’s been our focus since Photoshop’s earliest days, and it’s what drives us today, especially as AI reshapes what’s possible in creative work. We’re introducing a new set of Photoshop innovations to give you more choice in how you create, more flexibility in how you work, and more control over your results,” says Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President, Product Marketing for Creative Professionals at Adobe.

Users will now be able to use what Adobe calls professional-grade lighting controls for exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows as well as whites and blacks, in a new non-destructive adjustment layer. There is of course an important role for Adobe’s own Firefly models, with the Instruct Edit with Masks using the Firefly Image 5 model to get a full context of the image and do edits based on conversational descriptions instead of precisely marked areas only.

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{{^usCountry}} “Whether you’re refining details with precision tools or exploring ideas through prompts, these updates are designed to help you work with greater efficiency and confidence so you can stay focused on your creative vision from start to finish,” adds Subramaniam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whether you’re refining details with precision tools or exploring ideas through prompts, these updates are designed to help you work with greater efficiency and confidence so you can stay focused on your creative vision from start to finish,” adds Subramaniam. {{/usCountry}}

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The AI Assisted Editor, currently in beta, will use the spread of Firefly models to enable a dedicated interface and natural-language prompt bar. Adobe says popular generative tools using leading AI models, can also be integrated here. The AI Assisted Editor includes natural language prompts to edit instead of complex manual steps for editing images, simplified steps to remove background and refine what remains of the image, extend image dimensions and generate content that blends in with the base composition, as well as removing unwanted objects while not changing an image’s realism, generative full to add or replace objects or content with text prompts, generative upscale to improve image quality as well as an AI Markup tool that can be used to annotate images and generate precise results.

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