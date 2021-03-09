Home / Business / After a blip, oil shows gains as focus returns to tightening market
After a blip, oil shows gains as focus returns to tightening market

Futures in New York rose toward $66 a barrel after slipping Monday for the first time in four days.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA. (AP)

Oil resumed gains in Asian trading with the market turning its focus back to the robust outlook after a blip caused by a stronger dollar.

A rising currency wiped out solid gains following an attack on a major Saudi Arabian export crude terminal. The assault appears to have had no impact on shipments, but it's the latest in a series of incidents in the region amid a rapidly tightening market and improving demand.

US refineries are resuming operations after the unprecedented cold blast last month and should start consuming more crude, while gasoline demand in California -- the biggest American state -- is picking up.

Oil has rallied this year amid output cuts from Saudi Arabia and OPEC , and an improving demand outlook with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Prompt timespreads have firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, helping to unwind bloated inventories built up during the coronavirus pandemic, while investment banks continue to raise their crude price forecasts.

“There’s a number of bullish signals on both the supply and demand side,” said Will Yun, a senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp. in Seoul. “However, upward momentum will be volatile and bumpy.”

US gasoline and distillate stockpiles -- a category that includes diesel --- declined last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey before government data on Wednesday. Crude inventories, however, expanded for a third week, the poll shows.

“It looks like some bargain-hunting buying today, but I wouldn’t rule out some more pullback,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “A settlement above $69 for Brent, even after the surprising OPEC decision, seemed like an over-reaction.”

