Air India, Air Asia to accept each other’s passengers in case of flight disruptions

NEW DELHI: With an aim to minimise inconvenience to travellers, Tata Group airlines, Air India and Air Asia have decided to accept each other’s passengers in case of flight disruptions, according to a new agreement between them.

Air India and Air Asia India (AAIPL) have signed an “interline considerations on irregular operations” (IROPs) agreement in this regard to offer first available alternate flights to the passengers.

The validity of this arrangement is only in the domestic sector for a period of two years starting from February 10 till February 9, 2O24.

“The carriage of passengers shall be on an ‘as available’ basis as determined by the airport manager of accepting airline. Decision of airport manager of accepting airline would be final as regards availability of seats,” says the IROPs agreement.

The agreement says that the departure of Air India should not be affected on account of acceptance of stranded passengers of Air Asia India.

Tata Air India has been focusing on improving their on-time performance and resolve passenger grievances. After taking control of Air India and Air India Express on January 26, the Tata Group has four airlines under it including Vistara and AAIPL.

‘The transferring airline’s baggage allowance as shown on the original ticket of the transferring airline will apply for passengers accepted by the accepting airline. Any excess baggage not purchased with the original booking will be chargeable at accepting airline’s excess baggage policy,” the IROPS agreement said.