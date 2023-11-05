close_game
close_game
News / Business / Air India leases seven floors in Gurugram business hub at 24 Cr annual rent

Air India leases seven floors in Gurugram business hub at 24 Cr annual rent

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Nov 05, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Air India has paid an lnterest Free Refundable Security Deposit of ₹11.34 crore as part of the deal with Vatika One on One Pvt Ltd

The Air India Ltd has signed an agreement to commercially lease seven floors spread across 1.80 lakh sq ft in Vatika One on One in Gurugram Sector 16 for five years at an annual rent of 24.05 crore.

Air India was acquired by the Tata group in January 2022. (Representative Image)
Air India was acquired by the Tata group in January 2022. (Representative Image)

Vatika One on One is an office complex located on National Highway 48 on a 12-acre campus comprising six independent towers facing a piazza. The complex offers a signal free connectivity from the Indira Gandhi International airport, six kms away.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The lease deed between Vatika One on One Pvt Ltd and Air India Ltd was registered in September. The airline, acquired by the Tata group in January 2022, will lease 1,80,750 sq ft of office space from ground floor to sixth floor in Block 5 of Vatika One on One for a monthly rent of 1.89 crore, according to registration documents accessed and shared by Propstack.com.

The airline, which is rapidly expanding after privatisation, paid an lnterest Free Refundable Security Deposit of 11.34 crore as part of the deal, which allows the lessor 180 car parking space and 18 additional parking spaces in Block 5, according to the documents.

The lease commenced from September 29, 2023 and the lease rent will start six months from the commencement date. The lessor has been given a rent-free fit out period till the commencement of rent in March 2024. The annual rent will see a 15% escalation after three years as per a clause in the agreement, according to the document.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out