Air India extends voluntary retirement scheme deadline for staff. Check new date

Tata-owned Air India on Monday announced an extension of the last date for employees to apply for Voluntary Retirement Scheme(VRS). The new deadline is May 31, as per a notification by a senior official of the airline. Air India employees have been asked to get in touch with HR representatives to clear any queries.(HT_PRINT)

However, the acceptance of the application and the date of release would continue to be dependent on the management's discretion. To clear doubts and concerns, Air India employees have been asked to get in touch with HR representatives.

“This is in reference to the Organizational Announcement dated 17 March 2023 on the subject. In this regard, please note that the last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement in terms of the above Organizational Announcement for all the eligible employees has been extended till 31 May 2023," the notification read.

Tata Sons, which won the bid to acquire Air India in January 2022, had said it would retain all employees for one year and offer VRS if it plans cost-cutting measures later.

The company announced a voluntary retirement offer in March this year for non-flying employees.. The offer, available from March 17 to April 30, 2023, was made to permanent general cadre officers over the age of 40 and clerical and unskilled staff who have worked with Air India for a minimum tenure of five years. According to a LiveMint report, nearly 2,100 employees were eligible to avail the offer.

With 11,000 flying and non-flying staff, the first phase of VRS was launched in June 2022. The offer was applicable to both flying and non-flying personnel. While roughly 4,200 employees were eligible then, at least 1,500 people chose the retirement option, the report added.

In response to employees’ request to extend the voluntary retirement perks to other permanent staff, the carrier is announcing the second phase of the offer, the airline's HR head Suresh Dutt Tripathi said in the letter sent out to the staff on Friday.

In September 2022, Air India launched Vihaan.AI to transform the company into a global airline while attaining profitability and becoming a market leader. It aimed to expand its fleet while also improving its performance and innovations.

(With inputs from ANI)

