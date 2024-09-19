Airbnb partners with Leverage Edu to promote short-term stays for Indian students

Airbnb, the leading short-term rental platform, has announced a partnership with Fly Homes, the student accommodation division of Leverage Edu, a student recruitment platform, to assist Indian students planning to study abroad. Airbnb partners with Leverage Edu to promote short-term rental option among Indian students studying abroad.

The collaboration aims to promote Airbnb as a short-term stay option for international students during the transition period before securing permanent housing in their host country. With over 1.33 million Indian students studying abroad and projections estimating this number will reach 2 million by 2027, the partnership targets key study destinations, including the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, and EU nations.

"Through this partnership with Leverage Edu, we aim to build consideration for Airbnb as a convenient option for students traveling abroad for their education and provide them short-term stays during the transitional period,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Targeted campaigns will be launched across Leverage Edu's platforms, offering students access to Airbnb's diverse rental options during the university application and preparation stages.

"Excited to be partnering with Airbnb, a platform we have long admired, on an opportunity that would make the touchdown-experience of Leverage Edu’s students all across much better. This partnership is a beginning, it represents an opportunity for students to figure out their short-term housing much in advance, seamlessly on our mobile app," said Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of Leverage Edu & Fly Homes.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 15,000 students in the next year, offering more flexibility and reducing the stress of relocation.