AirPods Max 2 is Apple doubling down on a sharp formula of subtle refinement

There are two ways of looking at this. Continuity is great. Or, is this it? A gap of five years between the first Apple AirPods Max and the sequel, there is perhaps more scope for the latter question to be asked by those who may be willing to part with ₹67,900 for the headphone that will (despite all criticisms) still set the aspirational benchmark. People would want to be seen with this, they’d in fact love to be seen with this. A lot has changed with the audio hardware driving the experience, but it remains nigh impossible to tell the two generations apart at first glance.

The Smart Case, though with limited protective coverage, is essentially to power down the AirPods Max 2. (Official image)

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In 2024, the generation one point five update gave the AirPods Max a USB-C port, in line with EU guidelines mandating a universal charging aperture. Apple used that moment to add lossless audio via USB-C and ultra-low latency to the AirPods Max. But the troika of big spec upgrades have been reserved for now—a new built-in amp, the H2 audio processing chip, and tweaks to active noise cancellation. The latter, even more crucial considering the window between the two generations has seen competition including Sennheiser and Sony seriously upping the game on the noise cancellation algorithms.

What’s not changed is the design, including the lack of a power button and a Smart Case design that still requires you to be careful. The weight, at 386.2 grams, is the same too—some of you may find it a bit on the heavier side initially, before your neck muscles get attuned to it in a while. The positive side to that heft and weight is, a very robust and fine build. That absolutely isn’t something Apple would compromise on. The combination of the aluminium ear cups, the metal frame with continuous adjustments, and a taut mesh headband simply looks good in any of the five dual-tone colours. If you want restrained, the choice should be Midnight. For maximum attention, go with Orange or Purple.

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{{^usCountry}} The big audio upgrade of the minor upgrade a couple of years ago also added lossless audio when connected via USB-C, something the Lightning port didn’t have. That foundational piece allows the AirPods Max 2 to keep the new H2 chips as its core step forward. Some may feel this isn’t enough for an ultra-premium headphone, but that’s just Apple’s methodology of baking things exactly as they feel is just right. And that is pretty much the case here too, with the original 40mm audio driver size (they are custom-built drivers) paired with an improved high dynamic range amplifier, delivering sound that’ll leave nothing on the table to complain about. And that includes a step forward with noise cancellation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The big audio upgrade of the minor upgrade a couple of years ago also added lossless audio when connected via USB-C, something the Lightning port didn’t have. That foundational piece allows the AirPods Max 2 to keep the new H2 chips as its core step forward. Some may feel this isn’t enough for an ultra-premium headphone, but that’s just Apple’s methodology of baking things exactly as they feel is just right. And that is pretty much the case here too, with the original 40mm audio driver size (they are custom-built drivers) paired with an improved high dynamic range amplifier, delivering sound that’ll leave nothing on the table to complain about. And that includes a step forward with noise cancellation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Between the previous generation and this, the AirPods Max 2 makes it very clear from the outset that there is much more definition to the music, though the already wide soundstage continues without any changes either way. What was already profound has only become better, and not clung to continuity for the sake of it. The H2 chip clearly makes its mark in the most positive of ways, not just with the audio experience, but also delivering the Apple ecosystem promise. Bass is definitely more than last year, and in a good way, with just the right tuning. This would be most noticeable with playlists that are leaning towards uptempo music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between the previous generation and this, the AirPods Max 2 makes it very clear from the outset that there is much more definition to the music, though the already wide soundstage continues without any changes either way. What was already profound has only become better, and not clung to continuity for the sake of it. The H2 chip clearly makes its mark in the most positive of ways, not just with the audio experience, but also delivering the Apple ecosystem promise. Bass is definitely more than last year, and in a good way, with just the right tuning. This would be most noticeable with playlists that are leaning towards uptempo music. {{/usCountry}}

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The more powerful bass doesn’t intrude on the upper frequencies, and there’s a very nice balance that you’ll appreciate the more you listen to a variety of tracks on the AirPods Max 2. That said, if you are looking for the Sony-esque booming bass that’s attuned for remixes and music in that space, Apple’s audio tuning simply is too refined to be able to deliver that. Instruments in the mid range are nicely detailed and get their space within the soundstage, while vocals stream through with adequate crispness. If you do go the wired route with your iPhone or Mac for instance, the AirPods Max 2 will support lossless audio at 24-bit/44kHz.

Referencing the ecosystem promise I had mentioned earlier, the H2 chip is able to add up to one and a half times more capable noise cancellation, conversation awareness, loud sound reduction and live translation. Particularly for the noise cancellation aspect, this is at par with flagship headphone competition. The adaptive method mixes noise cancellation and transparency when needed to allow the user to be more aware of their surroundings, and this is the ideal mode to be in when travelling. Conversational awareness is key, for public transport announcements, for instance—what’s the point if the reaction comes mid-sentence? In my book, Apple has found the perfect tuning for this balancing act, amidst competition from Sony, Sennheiser, Sonos and even Dyson.

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Apple should have found an alternative for the Smart Case, which essentially wraps around the ear cups but don’t provide any protection to the headphone elsewhere (the mesh headband is a concern, in a typical backpack that’d have other items sharing the same space too). And you’ll need this case to put the headphones into a power saving mode, because there is no manual way to power them down. This may also be an opportunity for an optional accessory, a hard case or something that’s a bit stiffer with complete coverage, the way headphones tend to bundle cases. But that hasn’t happened for almost six years now, and it’s unlikely it’ll change.

Let us be clear about one thing—there are no perfect headphones. What works for you may not do so for me, and vice-versa. The Apple AirPods Max 2 are really as good as it gets, for integrating into an Apple device ecosystem (pair these with Android or Windows, and you lose lot of the smart functionality). They sound fantastic, the battery life stamina remains the same as before, and the new audio processing hardware is the key improvement. By all comparative benchmarks, the AirPods Max 2 is a definitive upgrade over the first generation AirPods Max. It is for you to decide how far along are you in the first generation AirPods Max journey.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishal Mathur ...Read More Vishal Mathur is Technology Editor for Hindustan Times. When not making sense of technology, he often searches for an elusive analog space in a digital world. Read Less

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