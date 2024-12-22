Akasa Air in ‘continuous discussions’ with Boeing to add more planes this fiscal

Akasa Air is in continuous discussions with Boeing on aircraft deliveries and expects to add a few more planes to its fleet in the current fiscal ending March 2025, the airline's chief Vinay Dube has said. An Akasa Air passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 2, 2023.(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The carrier, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 26 Boeing 737 MAX planes and 200 aircraft are on order.

Also Read: Boeing wins $36 billion deal from Turkey in a major blow to competitor Airbus

In a recent interview to PTI, Dube said that 2024 has been a good year for the airline and will continue to build on it in 2025.

"On the service excellence we have provided, I think consumers look at Akasa as being a kind and gentler airline, little more empathetic. We will continue to treat our travellers in a kind, gentle manner," he said and added that the airline also continues to make sure its employees feel loved and respected.

Earlier this month, some pilots flagged concerns about alleged training and safety issues, and the airline had rejected them as baseless and untrue.

This year, the carrier has inducted 4 planes into its fleet.

When asked whether there are any concerns regarding aircraft deliveries, Dube said there are no supply chain issues at Akasa Air and also that the airline has a great relationship with Boeing.

"We are in continuous discussions with Boeing for aircraft deliveries.

Also Read: Govt proposes crackdown on unregulated lending, may ban loan apps and impose ₹1 crore penalty, 10-year jail term

We continue to work with them in terms of expectations on how and when aircraft are delivered," the airline's Founder and CEO said.

On whether a few more aircraft deliveries can be expected in the current fiscal, Dube said, "we can... but not giving guidance on how many".

Akasa Air, in January this year, announced an order for 150 Boeing planes, comprising 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets.

In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and it was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023.

Regarding reports that the airline is looking to raise funds, Dube said there are no comments on such things.

"Financially we are ahead of our plans. The company is doing better than we anticipated and expected in our plan, which is very encouraging... we are a well capitalised airline and we will continue to be a well capitalised airline," he emphasised.

Amid concerns in certain quarters about virtual duopoly in the Indian aviation market, Akasa Air chief said the airline does not have the luxury of being concerned by things that it does not control.

Also Read: How to get higher pension if your employer hasn't approved or processed your application

"It is a waste of time to think about things that you don't have control over. We have control over the way we can serve our consumers, we have control over the liability of the airline, we have control over the manner in which we train our people to display kindness and empathy. That is what we are concerned out...," he noted.

In the domestic market, IndiGo and Air India group together have more than 91 per cent share in October. Akasa Air's domestic market share stood at 4.5 per cent.