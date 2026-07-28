Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon meets PM, flags devp, law and order issues

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and said they had a detailed discussion on various issues concerning development and law and order in the state. This was Dhillon’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after being appointed as the first Sikh president of the party’s Punjab unit. (HT)

This was Dhillon’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after being appointed as the first Sikh president of the party’s Punjab unit.

Dhillon apprised the Prime Minister of the state’s current situation, including the economy, industrial sector, the concerns of farmers and labourers, the aspirations of youth, law and order, the menace of gangsterism, and several other important issues, the statement said

Sharing details of the meeting, Dhillon said the meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, during which “the prime minister listened to every issue with great seriousness”.

He said Modi is deeply concerned about Punjab and is already aware of the state’s prevailing circumstances.

“During the discussion, the Prime Minister shared his experiences of working in Punjab as a BJP worker. Despite occupying the country’s highest office, Prime Minister Modi remains closely connected with Punjab at the grassroots level,” Dhillon said.

The discussion included special initiatives for the welfare of farmers and labourers, expansion of industries in Punjab, attracting fresh investments, and restoring the state as one of the country’s leading industrial hubs, so that the future of its youth can be secured, Dhillon said.

Dhillon alleged that due to the failures and directionless policies of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government, Punjab is steadily falling behind both economically and administratively.

“Farmers and labourers, who form the backbone of the state’s economy, are passing through a period of severe distress, while the AAP government has confined itself to false claims and publicity. The deteriorating law and order situation and poor industrial policies have forced industries to move out of Punjab, leaving the state’s youth struggling in search of employment,” Dhillon claimed.