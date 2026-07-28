LUVAS scientists get copyright for dairy animal conception guide

Scientists from Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Hisar have received official copyright from the Union government for a practical guide designed to improve successful conception in dairy animals. While giving this information an official spokesperson said that the “assistance register for successful conception in animals” was developed by researchers at the Haryana Animal Science Centre, Mahendragarh, under LUVAS. The copyright has been jointly granted to Dr Davinder Singh, Dr Jyoti Shunthwal, Dr Anand Kumar Pandey, and Dr Sujoy Khanna. Vice-chancellor Prof Vinod Kumar said the research-based material, created with farmers’ needs in mind, will give a new direction to scientific and profitable dairy farming. Scientists from Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Hisar have received official copyright from the Union government for a practical guide designed to improve successful conception in dairy animals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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