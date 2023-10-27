Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambani siblings approved for RIL board by shareholders, says Reliance

PTI |
Oct 27, 2023 12:40 PM IST

While twins Akash and Isha received 98% of votes, Akash, the youngest, got 92.75% votes, the company informed in a filing.

Shareholders have given approval to the appointment of Ambani scions Akash, Isha and Anant on board of Reliance Industries, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and children. (PTI/File)

Twins Isha and Akash, 32, got over 98 per cent of votes for being appointed on the board of Reliance while Anant, 28, got 92.75 per cent votes, the filing showed.

Topics
reliance industries ltd
