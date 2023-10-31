Ambanis arrive at Jio World Plaza red carpet event: ‘Ode to Indian designers’

Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) witnessed a star-studded affair on Tuesday evening as Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their daughter Isha Ambani graced the red carpet event at the unveiling of the Jio World Plaza, a lavish retail and entertainment complex that is set to redefine luxury shopping in India. Ambani's son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta were also present at the red carpet event.

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Nita Ambani at red carpet event of Jio World Plaza launch.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening, several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Rajkumar Rao made their presence felt at the Jio World Plaza's red carpet event.

Speaking to the gathered press, Nita Ambani, who also serves as the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the project. "Jio World Plaza is not only going to be the best mall in India, but I hope it will become the best mall in the world. Definitely, we are really looking forward to it," she said. “Today is an ode to all the Indian designers and our arts & artisans also.”

The event took on a particularly sentimental note as Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries, expressed his pride in their daughter Isha Ambani. "This is a very special evening for both Nita and me as parents. It is our time today to applaud the work that Isha has done as a leader in Reliance Retail," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think she and her luxury retail team have redefined what luxury means in the city of Mumbai. We are very proud that with Jio World Plaza, what the Reliance Retail team under the leadership of Isha has done makes me very proud. I am sure it will make citizens of Mumbai and Indians very proud,” he added.

Isha Ambani has been instrumental in leading the luxury retail division of Reliance Retail.

The Plaza integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors. JWP is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail