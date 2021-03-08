Home / Business / American Airlines to offer $5 billion in notes to repay government debt
American Airlines to offer $5 billion in notes to repay government debt

The US airline will use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt under the loan with the US Department of the Treasury and for other purposes.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST
American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US. (Reuters)

American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it intends to privately offer notes worth about $5 billion to repay government debt.

The US airline will use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt under the loan with the US Department of the Treasury and for other purposes.

