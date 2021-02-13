Home / Business / American Express probed over sales practices, says report
business

American Express probed over sales practices, says report

AmEx said it was cooperating with a January 2021 grand jury subpoena from the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York over its sales practices for small business cards.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:57 AM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 02, 2020 the American Express sponsor logo is seen on the backdrop of the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Convention Center in Palm Springs, California. - American Express disclosed a pair of federal probes over its sales practices, according to a securities filing February 12, 2021. AmEx said it was cooperating with a January 2021 grand jury subpoena from the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York over its sales practices for small business cards. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

American Express disclosed a pair of federal probes over its sales practices, according to a securities filing Friday.

AmEx said it was cooperating with a January 2021 grand jury subpoena from the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York over its sales practices for small business cards.

That disclosure followed reports the company had used questionable tactics to sign up small businesses.

The credit card company also has received a civil investigative demand from the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over its sales practices to consumers, AmEx said in a filing in with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are cooperating with all of these inquiries and have continued to enhance our controls related to our sales practices, " AmEx said in the filing.

"We do not believe this matter will have a material adverse impact on our business or results of operations."

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that AmEx faced scrutiny from a number of federal agencies over whether it used strongarm and misleading tactics to sign up small businesses.

An earlier report in the Journal recounted instances where AmEx salespeople had misrepresented card rewards or issued unrequested cards to boost sales figures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP