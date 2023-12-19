Amitabh Bachchan launches SMM Ausaja's Om Books International's The Bachchans: A Saga of Excellence Unveiling

PNN HT Image

New Delhi [India], December 19: Renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, in a momentous event, unveiled the latest masterpiece in cinema history preservation - The Bachchans: A Saga of Excellence, authored by SMM Ausaja. The book, launched under the esteemed banner of Om Books International, is a captivating visual chronicle spanning three generations of the iconic Bachchan family, making it an integral part of India's precious cinematic heritage.

At the event, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his support for the book and Ausaja's relentless dedication to archiving and documenting the lives of luminaries. "It is SMM Ausaja's madness for archiving and documentation that has created this book. I cannot speak about myself and hence I would just say that I support the book and all of Ausaja's endeavours to archive and document the lives of luminaries. In our country, it is important to document cinema history for posterity, and I am elated with his dedication and commitment to the cause. We need more people like him," said an emotional Bachchan. Publishers Ajay Mago, Sanjay Mago, Vedant Mago Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri -- Editor-In-Chief, Om Books International and filmmaker-producer-Archivist Shivendra Dungarpur were also present.

The book, authored by SMM Ausaja, a renowned memorabilia archivist and film historian, is a continuation of his successful coffee table format books, Bollywood in Posters and Bollywood- The Films, The Songs, The Stars, both of which were bestsellers.

The Bachchans: A Saga of Excellence delves into the rich history of the Bachchan family, a household name in India. From the early 1900s in Allahabad, where Harivansh Rai Bachchan's journey began, to the present day with the imminent film debut of Agastya Nanda, the book captures over a hundred years of the family's engagement with India's socio-cultural space.

The pictorial biography details the life and times of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, his literary accomplishments, family tragedies, and the birth of sons Amitabh and Ajitabh. It then progresses to document the stellar film careers of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai.

SMM Ausaja, often regarded as a Boswell to Amitabh Bachchan, has meticulously archived film-related memorabilia, offering the ultimate scholarly tribute to the Bachchan family. The book features never-before-seen images - posters, stills, and photographs - providing a dazzling kaleidoscope for enthusiasts interested in the remarkable journey of this iconic family.

Expressed SMM Ausaja, "It has been an honour to pen a book on The Bachchans, considering the monumental work associated with their respective careers. Chronicling their life and times had its own challenges, especially with respect to visuals and authentic information on aspects hitherto barely known in the public space. With immense gratitude i state that the family supported this endeavour and reposed their trust. This is a humble 12 year work in honor of their craft that will regale and impact generations of indians globally.,"

Enthused Publisher Ajay Mago, "This book transcends the silver screen, offering readers an intimate glimpse into the lives of the Bachchans, weaving together a tapestry of fame, love, and resilience. The readers will embark on a literary journey into the heart of Bollywood royalty with 'The Bachchans' - a compelling narrative that unveils the untold stories, triumphs, and legacy of one of India's most iconic families."

