Apple iPhone 17e refresh builds with more speed, storage and pragmatism

Right on cue, exactly a year later, Apple has refreshed its most affordable iPhone. The iPhone 17e succeeds last year’s iPhone 16e, maintaining a certain degree of continuity while incorporating changes where a generational refresh was required. Key changes to the iPhone 17e are the A19 chip, which keeps it on par with the iPhone 17, an upgrade to the C1X cellular modem (this is important, because the iPhone 16e introduced the C1 modem, Apple’s first in-house cellular modem), an improved 48-megapixel Fusion Camera and what the tech giant insists is a more scratch-resistant display. (Official Image)

In India, Apple has priced the iPhone 17e at ₹64,900 for the 256GB variant, and ₹84,900 for the 512GB storage. This is a neat step-up at similar prices, considering the iPhone 16e’s base storage spec was 128GB — the iPhone 16e is being assembled in India, and it is expected the iPhone 17e will be too, at some stage. The dimensions remain unchanged, but there is now a 48-megapixel Fusion camera system similar to the iPhone Air. This system features a main Fusion camera that supports 1x and 2x optical zoom, as well as 4K video recording at up to 60fps in Dolby Vision. Apple said that pre-orders for the iPhone 17e begin on March 4 in India, with availability from March 11.

“iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family,” says Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come.”

The build, which comprises the aerospace-grade aluminium chassis and the Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, means the affordable iPhone 17e matches the iPhone 17 series in material parity. Apple said the new glass coating is 3X tougher in terms of scratch resistance and more adept at reducing glare. The 6.1-inch screen size remains, with the Super Retina XDR OLED display and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The Action Button also makes a prominent appearance, a key to quickly customise for access to visual intelligence and more.

The A19 chip uses the same 3-nanometer architecture as the iPhone 17, which has delivered significant performance gains as well as thermal and battery improvements. Alongside, one of the big leaps with this chip generation has been the 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, which potentially supports console-level gaming for demanding AAA titles and hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

While the iPhone 16e marked Apple’s foray into developing cellular modems in-house with the C1 chip, the evolving C1X is claimed to be twice as fast, and Apple specifically notes that it “matches the speed of iPhone Air.” They also note that the C1X uses 30% less energy than the modem in the iPhone 16 Pro. Speaking of which, and true to form, Apple doesn’t detail battery capacity specifics but does say that the iPhone 17e will deliver all-day battery life, partly due to the efficiency-focused troika of the Apple Silicon, the C1X, and improvements to iOS 26. The MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging in the iPhone 17e is now rated at 15 watts, up from 7.5 watts for the predecessor.