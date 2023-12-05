Apple vendor TDK to set up iPhone battery plant in Haryana, seeks clearance

iPhone maker Apple's vendor TDK will set up its lithium-ion battery plant in Haryana, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

Japanese firm TDK is planning to open a battery manufacturing plant in India's Haryana,(AFP)

The Japan-based company is expected to set up a plant with an investment of ₹6,000-7,000 crore in a phased manner for making lithium-ion cells and employ around 7,000-8,000 people once it is operational at full scale, according to an industry source.

"TDK, a leading supplier of cells to Apple, is setting up a 180-acre facility in Manesar, Haryana to build cells for batteries which will be used in the #MadeInIndia iPhones. Several thousand new jobs will be created and an increase in domestic value addition," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

The local production of lithium-ion battery cells will enhance local value addition in Apple's products.

According to the source, TDK is awaiting environmental clearance to start production. An email query sent to TDK did not elicit any reply.

The company acquired China-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer Amperex Technology Ltd (ATL) in 2005 to boost its energy vertical.

ATL had a presence in India through its subsidiary Navitasys India Private Limited.

Based out of Bawal in Haryana, Navitasys was in manufacturing and sale of rechargeable battery packages.

