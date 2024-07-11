Apple warns Indian iPhone users of Pegasus-like possible ‘spyware attack’

Apple issued warnings to some iPhone users in India that their device could become a likely target of Pegasus-like “mercenary spyware attack”. The spyware may gain control of their device, the company said, in second such notification that it has sent to users in India and 98 other countries across the world. Since 2021, Apple has sent these notifications to users in more than 150 countries. Apple logo is seen in this illustration. Apple warned some iPhone users in India of possible spyware attack.(Reuters)

Apple said, “Mercenary spyware attacks, such as those using Pegasus from the NSO Group, are exceptionally rare and vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity or consumer malware."

Read more: Mahindra & Mahindra clarifies why XUV700 price has been cut: ‘Part of plans’

Apple also informed targeted iPhone users that attacks possibly “cost millions of dollars and are individually deployed against a very small number of people, but the targeting is ongoing and global”.

Read more: US stock markets at record high led by biggest tech companies in the world

In April this year, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) flagged multiple vulnerabilities in Apple’s operating system for iPhone and iPad. The government’s cybersecurity agency said that flaws in Safari web browser versions before version 17.4.1 iOS could allow attackers to “execute arbitrary code” on targeted devices.

In October 2023, Apple sent a similar notification to users in several countries including India warning them of a “state-sponsored” attack on their devices.