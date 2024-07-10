PwC layoffs: Mass job cuts at company after exodus of clients in China
PwC layoffs: At least 100 staffers from different teams at PwC China’s offices in Beijing, Shanghai and other locations are being shown the door.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is reportedly cutting staff across its China operations after an exodus of corporate clients in the country. Bloomberg reported that the development comes as the accounting firm’s revenue prospects have diminished in the country.
Read more: Mahindra & Mahindra records sharpest intraday fall in 28 months, plunges over 7%
The report claimed that at least 100 staffers from different teams at PwC China’s offices in Beijing, Shanghai and other locations are being shown the door. More than half of one team was laid off although the final tally of firmwide cuts wasn’t immediately clear, the report claimed.
Read more: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath wants Nirmala Sitharaman to check this anomaly out: 'On one side Sebi is working on...'
“In light of changes to the external environment, we are making some adjustments to better optimize our organizational structure to align with market demand,” a PwC spokesperson told Bloomberg.
“These adjustments are a difficult decision. We are actively communicating with our people and will ensure that the plan is in compliance with all relevant labor laws in China,” the spokesperson added.
Read more: Vishal Mega Mart weighing confidential filing of IPO papers: Report
Earlier it was reported that the threat of regulatory penalties and the loss of Chinese corporate clients resulted in a lot of worry for PwC China staffers and prompted some to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.