 Mahindra & Mahindra records sharpest intraday fall in 28 months, plunges over 7% - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahindra & Mahindra records sharpest intraday fall in 28 months, plunges over 7%

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2024 01:07 PM IST

In past eight months, the stock M&M has appreciated by 92 per cent and in the current calendar year 2024, it has rallied 70 per cent.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) fell 7.3 per cent to 2,711.75 on the BSE today (July 10). With this, the stock of the automobile company recorded its sharpest intraday fall in the past 28 months. On February 14, 2022, M&M stock had fallen 8.6 per cent in intraday trade. 

Mahindra & Mahindra share price: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
Mahindra & Mahindra share price: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

Read more: Barclays to triple staff in India, Singapore to grow wealth management teams

On June 4, M&M stock was down by 7.1 per cent as Lok Sabha election results were declared. In past eight months, the stock M&M has appreciated by 92 per cent and in the current calendar year 2024, it has rallied 70 per cent. Meanwhile, BSE Auto index surged 37 per cent and BSE Sensex gained 10 per cent during the same period.

Read more: Jaguar Land Rover India retail sales rise 31% at 1,371 units in Q1

Mahindra & Mahindra has slashed the prices of its popular SUV vehicles as the automaker announced special ex-showroom pricing for all the AX7 variants of their XUV700 SUV effective for four months starting July 10. The company reduced the price of the variant to 19.49 lakh. The original price of the variant was 21.54 lakh.

Read more: Microsoft quits Sam Altman's OpenAI board: ‘No longer necessary…’

The announcement comes to mark the celebration of the XUV700’s third anniversary and the milestone of selling around 200,000 units in less than three years. ICICI Securities and Prabhudas Lilladher have put a ‘Buy’ rating on M&M with a target price of up to 3,420 per share.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Mahindra & Mahindra records sharpest intraday fall in 28 months, plunges over 7%
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On