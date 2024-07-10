 Barclays to triple staff in India, Singapore to grow wealth management teams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Barclays to triple staff in India, Singapore to grow wealth management teams

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Barclays aims to quadruple its private banking assets in the region as the company plans to expand its wealth team threefold in India and Singapore.

UK's Barclays is planning a major hiring spree in Asia to expand client assets over the next few years. The company is aiming to focus on the ultra rich and family offices in India and Singapore, Bloomberg News reported citing a Barclays executive in the know.

Barclays Bank logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
Barclays Bank logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Read more: Union Budget 2024: Will Nirmala Sitharaman bring income tax relief for middle class?

By the end of 2028, Barclays aims to quadruple its private banking assets in the region as the company plans to expand its wealth team threefold in India and Singapore to reach the goal, Nitin Singh, head of the bank's wealth business for the region said.

Read more: Microsoft quits Sam Altman's OpenAI board: ‘No longer necessary…’

"We have significant growth ambitions for the business and a large amount of growth we are seeing happen globally is happening in Asia," Nitin Singh said.

Read more: Stock market crash: Investors lose 7 lakh crore as Sensex tanks 1,000 points

Currently, the lender manages about 183 billion pounds ($234 billion) in customer deposits, lending and invested assets across its wealth businesses. Majority of these stem from the UK while Asia's share is in the high teens, Nitin Singh told Bloomberg.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Barclays to triple staff in India, Singapore to grow wealth management teams
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On