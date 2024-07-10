Stock market crash: Investors lose ₹7 lakh crore as Sensex tanks 1,000 points
Owing to the sharp drop in the stock market, investors lose ₹7.38 lakh crore to ₹443.89 lakh crore.
Sensex tanked 1,000 points today amid a sell-off in auto, consumer durables, capital goods, metals and oil and gas shares while Nifty slipped 259 points to 24,173. Stocks like M&M, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and Tata Motors led the losses on Sensex while Maruti Suzuki was the sole gainer. Owing to the sharp drop in the stock market, investors lose ₹7.38 lakh crore to ₹443.89 lakh crore compared with a valuation of ₹451.27 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.
Read more: Government employees may soon get 50% of last pay as pension under NPS: Report
On the BSE, as many as 208 stocks hit their 52-week lows today while just 21 shares hit their 52-week highs on BSE. Out of 3,802 stocks, only 759 were trading in the green while around 2,905 stocks were trading in the red. Of all shares, 138 remained unchanged.
Read more: Broking firm Angel One faces massive data leak, data of 8 million users affected: Report
All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the red on BSE today with auto, consumer durables, capital goods, metals and oil and gas shares leading the losses. BSE auto, metals, consumer durables, capital goods and oil and gas indices also tanked.
BSE midcap index fell 678 pts to 46,861 and small cap stocks index slipped 909 pts to 53,245 level.
As per NSE data, Foreign institutional investors bought ₹314 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday while domestic investors bought ₹1416 crore of shares.
Read more: Salaries for graduates at top 8 IITs declines in 2024, dip in placements as well: Report
On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh record highs led by gains in auto and consumer durables sector stocks. Sensex gained 391 points to 80,351 and Nifty rallied 112 points to close at 24,433.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.