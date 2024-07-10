Stock market crash: Investors lose 7 lakh crore as Sensex tanks 1,000 points

Sensex tanked 1,000 points today amid a sell-off in auto, consumer durables, capital goods, metals and oil and gas shares while Nifty slipped 259 points to 24,173. Stocks like M&M, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and Tata Motors led the losses on Sensex while Maruti Suzuki was the sole gainer. Owing to the sharp drop in the stock market, investors lose ₹7.38 lakh crore to ₹443.89 lakh crore compared with a valuation of ₹451.27 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Stock market crash: On the BSE, as many as 208 stocks hit their 52-week lows today while just 21 shares hit their 52-week highs on BSE. (AP)

On the BSE, as many as 208 stocks hit their 52-week lows today while just 21 shares hit their 52-week highs on BSE. Out of 3,802 stocks, only 759 were trading in the green while around 2,905 stocks were trading in the red. Of all shares, 138 remained unchanged.

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the red on BSE today with auto, consumer durables, capital goods, metals and oil and gas shares leading the losses. BSE auto, metals, consumer durables, capital goods and oil and gas indices also tanked.

BSE midcap index fell 678 pts to 46,861 and small cap stocks index slipped 909 pts to 53,245 level.

As per NSE data, Foreign institutional investors bought ₹314 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday while domestic investors bought ₹1416 crore of shares.

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh record highs led by gains in auto and consumer durables sector stocks. Sensex gained 391 points to 80,351 and Nifty rallied 112 points to close at 24,433.