Broking firm Angel One faces massive data leak, data of 8 million users affected: Report

Financial services company Angel One reportedly suffered a massive data breach which is likely to impact nearly 8 million customers. The Economic Times reported that a hacker leaked personal information, including names and addresses of the affected users on a website. The hacker is said to have accessed sensitive data which includes profit and loss statements of affected customers, the report claimed. As per the report, a cyber security consultant said that the data is from around 2023. According to cyber security firm Check Point, India suffered 2,138 weekly attacks per organisation in 2023.

The Mumbai-based stock broking firm suffered a data breach in April last year as well but at the time the company did not disclose the number of customers affected by the same. Angel One then said that information related to funds and securities were safe despite the breach as the company revealed that malicious actors had gained access to the names, mobile numbers and the email addresses of affected users.

According to cyber security firm Check Point, India suffered 2,138 weekly attacks per organisation in 2023 while Cisco’s 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index noted that only 4 per cent of Indian organisations have a ‘mature’ level of readiness to deal with cyber security related risks and about 37 per cent of the organisations in India are at the ‘progressive’ stage.

Globally, just 3 per cent of organisations are ‘mature’, as per the report.