Zerodha's Nithin Kamath wants Nirmala Sitharaman to check this anomaly out: 'On one side Sebi is working on...'

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath pointed out an anomaly in cryptocurrency transactions which he recently spotted in an ad about a cryptocurrency F&O exchange. Nithin Kamath said the 1% TDS rule is not applicable to crypto F&O but for regular crypto transactions, 1% of the transaction amount is deducted as TDS. The Zerodha co-founder urged Nirmala Sitharaman and the finance ministry to look into this discrepancy. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is seen,

He wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “On one side, SEBI is working on restricting F&O, but on the other side, this crypto F&O ad is on the front page of ET. By the way, all these platforms have taken the stance that the 1% TDS rule doesn't apply to crypto F&O. For regular crypto transactions, 1% of the transaction is deducted as TDS.”

Earlier Nithin Kamath had recently commented on Sebi's new transparent pricing circular which he said could significantly impact brokers, traders and investors.

He said, “This circular has a significant impact on brokers, traders, and investor. The difference between what the brokers charge the customer and what the exchange charges the broker at the end of the month is a rebate, which goes to brokers."

“Such rebates are common across the major markets in the world. These rebates account for about 10% of our revenues and anywhere between 10-50% of other brokers across the industry. With the new circular, this revenue stream goes away,” he explained.