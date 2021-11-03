Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / 'Ask for magnifying glass': Govt says buy only hallmarked jewellery on Diwali
business

'Ask for magnifying glass': Govt says buy only hallmarked jewellery on Diwali

The advisory comes just before Diwali, during which the sale of jewellery increases manifold. The hallmarking of jewellery was made mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14, 18 and 22 karats of gold jewellery/artefacts from June 23.
A woman buying jewellery at a shop on Dhanteras in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:54 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The government has asked consumers to ensure that they buy hallmarked jewellery on the occasion of Diwali. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Department of Consumer Affairs has issued a release which notes that it is important to have knowledge of how to ensure the purity of the gold being bought and getting the best value for money.

"Hallmarked jewellery can be sold only by BIS registered jewellers. The details of BIS registered jeweller in your district can be obtained from BIS site," the release read.

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the metal.

"In case the hallmark is not clearly visible by the naked eye, ask for a magnifying glass from the jeweller," it added.

The advisory comes just ahead of Diwali, during which the sale of jewellery increases manifold.

With the introduction of a six-digit alphanumeric code with effect from July 1, 2021, the hallmarked gold jewellery artefacts consist of three marks. Before the new rule, the hallmarked gold Jewellery/artefacts consisted of four marks.

The hallmarking of jewellery was made mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14, 18 and 22 karats of gold jewellery/artefacts from June 23, 2021. These 256 districts are the districts where there is at least one assaying and hallmarking centre.

RELATED STORIES

According to consumer affairs ministry, hallmark shall be done at the first point of sale which may be manufacturer, whole-seller, distributor or retailer.

As per the new rules, if jewellery or an artifact made of 14, 18, or 22-carat gold is sold without the BIS hallmark, the jeweller could be penalised five times the cost of the object or imprisoned for up to one year.

The move is an initiative by the Centre to ensure that consumers don't feel cheated and get pure ornaments.

According to government order, any manufacturer, importer, wholesaler, distributor or retailer engaged in selling precious metal articles has to mandatorily get registered with the BIS. The registration process will be one-time and there will be no fees will be charged from jewellers for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jewellery shop bureau of indian standards hallmark
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Banks to remain closed for 5 days starting today in these cities: Holiday list 

India Inc hails Modi's call on net zero emissions by 2070, calls it 'practical'

Sensex tanks 109 pts to end day at 60,029; Nifty closes session in red at 17,889

‘Meme coin’ collapses after 230,000% gain, promoters flee with $3.38m in sales
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP