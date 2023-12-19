close_game
News / Business / India's richest woman's net worth rose more than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

India's richest woman's net worth rose more than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 19, 2023 02:07 PM IST

Savitri Jindal is the fifth-wealthiest Indian and the richest woman in the country.

India's richest woman Savitri Jindal, who is now also the fifth-wealthiest person in the country, has seen the highest net worth rise among Indians over the past calendar year, with her fortune increasing by $9.6 billion during this period, The Economic Times has reported citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal is India's richest woman. (Twitter)
With this addition to her total wealth, Jindal's fortune stands at around $25 billion, putting her ahead of Wipro's Azim Premji at nearly $24 billion.

In contrast, Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is the highest among Asians, registered an increase of nearly $5 billion, and his total wealth now stands at $92.3 billion, the data shows.

Who is Savitri Jindal?

She is the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, established by her husband, the late OP Jindal, an industrialist and businessman from Haryana. The conglomerate runs listed companies such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Engery, JSW Saw, Jindal Stainless, and JSW Holdings.

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal, one of her four sons, is currently battling allegations of rape, which he has denied.

How other Indians fared?

HCL's Shiv Nadar was second, adding about $8 billion during the past calendar year, while DLF's KP Singh added $7 billion; Kumar Mangalam Birla and Shapoor Mistry made $6.3 billion each. The top gainers' list also included Dilip Shanghvi, Ravi Jaipuria, MP Lodha, Sunil Mittal, among others.

Gautam Adani, on the other hand, was the only Indian whose net worth went in the reverse direction, dropping by $35.4 billion to $85.1 billion. Adani, however, remains the second-richest Indian behind Ambani.

