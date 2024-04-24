 Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit at ₹7,130 crore, asset quality improves - Hindustan Times
Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit at 7,130 crore, asset quality improves

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Axis Bank Q4 results: The private bank reported a standalone net profit of 71.30 billion Indian rupees ($856.3 million) for the quarter ended March 31

Axis Bank reported fourth-quarter profit above estimates on Wednesday, helped by strong loan growth.

Axis Bank Q4 results: Axis Bank had reported a one-time loss of 57.28 billion rupees in the year-ago period.
Axis Bank Q4 results: Axis Bank had reported a one-time loss of 57.28 billion rupees in the year-ago period.(Bloomberg)

The private bank reported a standalone net profit - which excludes its subsidiaries - of 71.30 billion Indian rupees ($856.3 million) for the quarter ended March 31, while analysts had expected a profit of 55.40 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Read more: Hindustan Unilever Q4 results: Net profit of 2,558 crore; 24 dividend declared

Axis Bank had reported a one-time loss of 57.28 billion rupees in the year-ago period, weighed down by costs incurred due to its $1.41 billion Citi deal.

News / Business / Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit at 7,130 crore, asset quality improves
Follow Us On