 Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit at ₹2011.43 crore, beats estimates - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit at 2011.43 crore, beats estimates

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 05:06 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: The profit was helped by strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and a recovery in two-wheeler exports.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Bajaj Auto beat fourth-quarter profit estimates, helped by strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and a recovery in two-wheeler exports.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: The profit was helped by strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and a recovery in two-wheeler exports.
Bajaj Auto Q4 results: The profit was helped by strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and a recovery in two-wheeler exports.

The 'Pulsar' bike-maker's standalone net profit climbed 35.1% to 19.36 billion rupees ($231.8 million) for the three months to March 31 from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 18.26 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: PayPal co-founder says AI will be worse for math people than writers because…

Strong domestic demand for two-wheelers, which boosted results in earlier quarters for Bajaj Auto and its rivals, continued in the March quarter on improved demand for entry-level models in rural India and steady sales of mid-level motorcycles in cities.

Two-wheeler sales rose about 26% to 916,817 units in the quarter. Total revenue from operations in the quarter rose 29% to 114.85 billion rupees, while analysts expected revenue of 108.85 billion rupees.

A gradual recovery in some of the company's overseas markets, including South America, Africa and South Asia, boosted shipments.

Read more: Ex-Tesla worker loses job in a month, says layoff sudden: 'No warning at all’

Exports, a margin-boosting segment, had been a millstone around Bajaj Auto's neck for three straight quarters.

International markets account for about 40% of total two-wheeler sales for Bajaj Auto, which is India's largest exporter of motorcycles.

Read more: Sensex, Nifty close in red 4th day in a row; investors log 9 lakh crore loss in stock market plunge

Its exports, which include two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, rose more than 19% in the March quarter, according to the company's monthly sales data.

This is its first exports climb in fiscal 2024, helped in part by a gradual recovery in its international markets and a lower base. The sluggish exports had led to Bajaj Auto's profit dropping in the March-quarter in fiscal 2023.

Bajaj Auto is the first among its Indian two-wheeler maker peers such as TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and Eicher Motors to report its March-quarter results.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit at 2011.43 crore, beats estimates
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On