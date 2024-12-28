Menu Explore
Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today (December 28)?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 28, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Bank holiday today: Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays, as well as on Sundays, while they will be open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays

Bank holiday today: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, December 28, 2024?(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, December 28, 2024?(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Since December 28, 2024, is a fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed.

List of upcoming bank holidays in December 2024

Though there are only 4 days left for December 2024 and 2024 as a year, there are still more upcoming holidays, some restricted to certain states.

December 29: Banks will be closed across the country as it's Sunday.

December 30: Banks in Shillong (Meghalaya) alone will remain closed to commemorate the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl (Mizoram), and Gangtok (Sikkim) for the occasion of New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

December 20243031
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
U Kiang Nangbah30
New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong31

Source: RBI website

However, it is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What are banking services to be available on bank holidays?

While all bank branches will be closed on all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year unless the bank notifies otherwise (usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
