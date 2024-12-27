Elon Musk says his $1 billion offer to Wikipedia ‘still stands'

Elon Musk said his offer of giving a billion dollars to Wikipedia in return for the website to change its name for a year "still stands." Now, Doge Designer shared the original post on X (Formerly Twitter) again, to which Musk responded with, "True. Offer still stands."(Reuters)

What is Elon Musk's offer to Wikipedia about?

In October 2023, Elon Musk had offered Wikipedia $1 billion, but on a condition. That it should change its name to “Dickipedia” for a year at minimum.

He did this “in the interests of accuracy,” criticising Wikimedia Foundation's financial dealings and also questioning the necessity of their funding.

The free online encyclopedia rejected the offer.

In the original post, he had written, “Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation wants so much money?”

“It certainly isn’t needed to operate Wikipedia," he wrote. "You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone! So, what’s the money for? Inquiring minds want to know…”

He then added in a separate post, “I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia... in the interests of accuracy.”

Musk is currently the richest person in the world with a net worth of $468 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which also recorded his wealth as having increased by a staggering $239 billion year-to-date.

