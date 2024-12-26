Menu Explore
Fixed deposit interest rates across banks: See list of FD rates up to 7.4%

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Fixed deposits are a hugely popular way of growing money since they assure fixed returns and aren't influenced by volatility like the stock market.

A series of both private and public banks are offering interest rates between 6.80 and 7.40% on fixed deposits (FDs) of amounts less than 3 crore and for a tenure of five years.

This interest is calculated at quarterly compounding intervals on Term Deposits and paid at the rate decided by the bank depending upon the period of deposits.
Fixed deposits are a hugely popular way of growing money since they assure fixed returns and aren't influenced by volatility like the stock market is.

Also Read: 3 reasons why gold gained 27% in 2024, outperforming both Nifty 50, S&P 500

Interest rates on FDs offered by various banks

For general citizens, the following table shows the rate of interest offered by various banks for a 5-year tenure in descending order.

Bank nameInterest rate (5 years)
DCB Bank7.40%
IndusInd Bank7.25%
YES Bank7.25%
RBL Bank7.10%
Federal Bank7.10%
Axis Bank7%
Karur Vysya Bank7%
HDFC Bank7%
ICICI Bank7%
Bank of Baroda6.80%

Source: paisabazaar.com as of December 12, 2024

Also Read: How will sale of used cars will be taxed under new GST rules? A simple guide

DCB bank offers the highest rate on FDs less than 3 crore at 7.40%, followed by IndusInd bank and Yes Bank at 7.25%, and RBL Bank and Federal Bank at 7.10%.

HDFC Bank, India's largest bank, offers 7% while Bank of Baroda offers the least interest rate at 6.80%.

It must be noted that the interest rates for senior citizens will be much higher.

For monthly deposit scheme, the interest will be calculated for the quarter on compounding basis and paid monthly at discounted value.

Also Read: Will popcorn sold in movie theatres become more expensive? Here's how much GST will be levied

What about premature withdrawal of the FD?

The Bank of Baroda website states that “No penalty for premature payment will be levied in case of premature payment of deposits up to 5 lacs provided it remained with the bank for a minimum period of 12 months.”

However, interest will paid after deducting a penalty of 1% from such applicable rate or the contracted rate, whichever is lower in the cases which are subject to charging penalty.

When it comes to premature closure of Deposits of 1 crore and above, it needs a 31 days prior notice, and may be subject to penalty of 1.5% on applicable rate of interest for the period for which the deposit has remained with the bank, the report read.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
