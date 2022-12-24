Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks shut for 11 days next month. Check full list

Published on Dec 24, 2022 06:39 PM IST

Some of the bank holidays are state-specific, while banks across the country will be shut on national holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain close. Here is the full list of bank holidays for the month January:

During these bank holidays, ATMs too may not always disburse cash. So, people should ideally keep some cash at home for emergency needs.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)
ByHT News Desk

The banks will remain shut for 11 days in January. In December, all public and private sector banks remained closed for 14 days.

Bank Holidays List January 2023:

January 2, 2023 - Monday, New Year Celebration (Aizawl)

January 3, 2023 - Tuesday, Imoinu Iratpa (Imphal)

January 4, 2023 - Wednesday, Gaan-Ngai (Imphal)

January 26, 2023 - Thursday, Republic Day

Banks will also remain shut on these weekends:

January 1, 2023 - Sunday

January 8, 2023 - Sunday

January 14, 2023 - Second Saturday, Makar Sankranti

January 15, 2023 - Sunday, Pongal

January 22, 2023 - Sunday

January 28, 2023 - Fourth Saturday

January 29, 2023 - Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India has put holidays under three brackets which include holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

