Home / Business / Bank holidays in July: Banks to remain closed for 15 days. Check full list

Bank holidays in July: Banks to remain closed for 15 days. Check full list

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 26, 2023 06:48 PM IST

List of bank holidays in July 2023: Check out the dates on which banks will be closed in July across different states to mark various occasions.

Public and private sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in July due to different festivals being celebrated in particular states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified eight days as 'holiday under negotiable instruments act’ for the month of July. These include Muharram (declared as a holiday across most states), Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday, and Ker Puja.

RBI has notified list of bank holidays across different states in July. (HT File)
RBI has notified list of bank holidays across different states in July. (HT File)

RBI, the country's central bank, categories bank holidays as ‘national’ and ‘regional.’ Under the former category, branches across the country are closed. Also, even on non-working days, online financial services remain functional as usual.

Here's the list of bank holidays in July 2023:

July 2: Sunday

July 5: Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday ( Jammu and Srinagar)

July 6: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day (Mizoram)

July 8: Second Saturday

July 9: Sunday

July 11: Ker puja (Tripura)

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

July 16: Sunday

July 17: U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya)

July 21: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

July 22: Fourth Saturday

July 23: Sunday

July 28: Ashoora ( Jammu and Srinagar)

July 29: Muharram (banks to remain closed in several cities across Tripura, Mizoram, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh)

July 30: Sunday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
july bank bank holiday list + 1 more
july bank bank holiday list
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out