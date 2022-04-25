Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank holidays in May 2022: 2 long weekends, offices to remain closed for 11 days. Check full list

Bank holidays list in May 2022: There are four holidays due to festivals and seven weekend days, including two long weekends in May 2022. Scroll down for the full list.
Bank holidays 2022: Here's the full list of bank holidays in May 2022
Published on Apr 25, 2022 02:56 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bank holidays in May 2022: Banks will remain closed for a total of 11 days in May, including weekends, according to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These include four holidays on festivals, along with Sundays and second and fourth Saturday. It must be noted that online banking services will remain functional even on holidays.

RBI categorises the holidays' list as national and regional under Negotiable Instruments Act, Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Many holidays are region specific and it may vary from state to state and also from bank to bank.

There are two long weekends in the coming month – with banks remaining shut for three days at a stretch – on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Buddha Purnima.

As a result, customers who have important bank-related work in the coming month, must check the list before heading out.

Here's a list of the bank holidays for May 2022:

DateDayReason for holidayState/City
May 1SundayWeekendAll India
May 2MondayRamjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
May 3TuesdayBhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya TritiyaAll India, except Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
May 8SundayWeekendAll India
May 9MondayBirth anniversary of Rabindranath TagoreKolkata
May 14SaturdaySecond SaturdayAll India
May 15SundayWeekendAll India
May 16MondayBuddha Purnima 
May 22SundayWeekendAll India
May 28SaturdayFourth SaturdayAll India
May 29SundaySundayAll India
HT News Desk

