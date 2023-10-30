Bank holidays in November: Branches to remain shut on these days. Check full list here

Bank holidays in November: In November, branches will be closed for total 15 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list for the month. As November is a festive month, most holidays are on account of festivals, and the rest, due to Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays. Representational Image

Customers must, however, note that in case of state-specific festivals, banks only in those states will not function on that day. It is only on national or major festivals, as well as Saturdays and Sundays, that branches across the country remain shut. Also, even on such days, online financial services can be availed as usual.

Branches will not function on these days:

November 1 (Wednesday): Kannada Rajoythsava (Bengaluru); Kut (Imphal); Karva Chauth (Shimla)

November 5: Sunday

November 10 (Friday): Wangala Festival (Shillong)

November 11: Second Saturday

November 12: Sunday

November 13 (Monday): Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja/Diwali (Agartala, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow)

November 14 (Tuesday): Diwali (Balipratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samwat New Year/Laxmi Puja (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur)

November 15 (Wednesday): Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla)

November 19: Sunday

November 20 (Monday): Chhath (Patna, Ranchi)

November 23 (Thursday): Seng Kutsnem (Shillong), Egaas-Bagwaal (Dehradun)

November 25: Fourth Saturday

November 26: Sunday

November 27 (Monday): Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima (Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar)

November 30 (Thursday): Kanakadasa Jayanthi (Bengaluru)

