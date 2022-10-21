Bank Holidays: Banks closed for 6 days from tomorrow due to Dhanteras, Diwali

Several banks across the country will remain shut for six consecutive days starting Saturday, i.e October 22 due to Dhanteras and Diwali. The festival of lights is celebrated across the country with great pomp and joy. Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras is another festival in which people buy gold and silver to bring prosperity to their homes. While Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival, Bhai Dooj is the last day. Banks will remain shut across the country on Saturday due to Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month. All the banks will be closed on October 23 too as it falls on Sundays. India is celebrating Diwali on Monday, i.e October 24. The banks will be closed across India except in Sikkim capital Gangtok, Hyderabad and Imphal, Hindustan Times business website Livemint reported. ALSO READ: Muhurat trading 2022: Stock markets to open for 1 hour on DiwaliThe next day after Diwali, i.e October 25, marks Laxmi Puja. The banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, Govardhan Puja falls on October 26, against the usual trend of it being celebrated a day after Diwali. The devotees of Lord Krishna mark it to commemorate his gesture of lifting the mighty Govardhan Parvat on his little finger to protect the villagers from the wrath of Lord Indra who brought rain and flood to the village.

On Govardhan Puja, banks will be shut in Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar.Bhai Dooj will be celebrated this year on October 27. Chitragupt Jayanti also falls on the same day. The banks will remain closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Gangtok and Lucknow.

Diwali occurs on the 15th day of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik and is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram and Sita to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON