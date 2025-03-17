Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank union forum gives call for nationwide strike on March 24 and 25 after talks with IBA fail

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2025 03:18 PM IST

The unions had also sought the withdrawal of recent directives regarding performance reviews and performance-linked incentives.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given an official call for a two-day nationwide strike on March 24 and 25.

The demands raised included filling up the workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks, along with resolving residual issues with the IBA and amending the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh, aligning it with the scheme for government employees and seeking exemption from income tax.(File)
The demands raised included filling up the workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks, along with resolving residual issues with the IBA and amending the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to 25 lakh, aligning it with the scheme for government employees and seeking exemption from income tax.(File)

This is over their various demands, including adequate recruitment in all cadre and regularising temporary employees and 5-day work week in the banking industry, according to news agency ANI.

The strike comes because discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over key demands failed to yield any positive outcome.

Also Read: Uber in early talks to acquire EV taxi startup BluSmart: Report

The issues discussed were centred around the recruitment in all cadres and a five-day workweek, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The demands raised included filling up the workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks, along with resolving residual issues with the IBA and amending the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to 25 lakh, aligning it with the scheme for government employees and seeking exemption from income tax, according to the report.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki cars to be costlier from April. Details here

The unions had also sought the withdrawal of recent directives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) regarding performance reviews and performance-linked incentives.

The UFBU which is an umbrella body of nine bank employees' associations, opposed what it calls "micro-management" of public sector banks by the DFS, alleging that these measures threaten job security and undermine the autonomy of bank boards.

Also Read: AI will surpass humans in coding this year itself, but jobs not entirely at risk: OpenAI CPO Kevin Weil

The union forum comprises major bank unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On