Bank union forum gives call for nationwide strike on March 24 and 25 after talks with IBA fail

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given an official call for a two-day nationwide strike on March 24 and 25. The demands raised included filling up the workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks, along with resolving residual issues with the IBA and amending the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to ₹ 25 lakh, aligning it with the scheme for government employees and seeking exemption from income tax.(File)

This is over their various demands, including adequate recruitment in all cadre and regularising temporary employees and 5-day work week in the banking industry, according to news agency ANI.

The strike comes because discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over key demands failed to yield any positive outcome.

The issues discussed were centred around the recruitment in all cadres and a five-day workweek, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The unions had also sought the withdrawal of recent directives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) regarding performance reviews and performance-linked incentives.

The UFBU which is an umbrella body of nine bank employees' associations, opposed what it calls "micro-management" of public sector banks by the DFS, alleging that these measures threaten job security and undermine the autonomy of bank boards.

The union forum comprises major bank unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA).