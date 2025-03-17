Maruti Suzuki cars to be costlier from April. Details here

Maruti Suzuki India will be increasing the prices of its cars from April 2025 onwards, citing rising input costs and operational expenses. Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

“The price increase is expected to be up to 4% and will vary depending on the model,” the company wrote in an exchange filing on Monday, March 17, 2025.

When did Maruti Suzuki hike car prices previously?

The company had issued a 4% hike previously as well, announcing it in December last year and implementing it in January, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

In February, the company had raised prices for several models, with the increases ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹32,500.

This comes as Indian automakers are facing increased costs due to rising global commodity prices, high import duties on raw materials, and supply chain disruptions, according to the report.

“While the Company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market,” Maruti Suzuki wrote in its filing.

Which models does Maruti Suzuki offer currently?

Maruti Suzuki's models range from the entry-level Alto K10 to the S-Presso, Eeco, Celerio, Wagon R, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga, Ciaz, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny, and the Invicto.

How did Maruti Suzuki shares perform?

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares were trading at ₹11,549.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10:45 am IST. This is a rise of ₹40.90 or 0.36%.

The company's exchange filing came at 9:47 am on the BSE.