Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maruti Suzuki cars to be costlier from April. Details here

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Mar 17, 2025 11:00 AM IST

The price increase of Maruti Suzuki cars is expected to be up to 4% and will vary depending on the model.

Maruti Suzuki India will be increasing the prices of its cars from April 2025 onwards, citing rising input costs and operational expenses.

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

“The price increase is expected to be up to 4% and will vary depending on the model,” the company wrote in an exchange filing on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Also Read: AI will surpass humans in coding this year itself, but jobs not entirely at risk: OpenAI CPO Kevin Weil

When did Maruti Suzuki hike car prices previously?

The company had issued a 4% hike previously as well, announcing it in December last year and implementing it in January, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

In February, the company had raised prices for several models, with the increases ranging from 1,500 to 32,500.

Also Read: Recessions in US last for an average of 17 months: What are they?

This comes as Indian automakers are facing increased costs due to rising global commodity prices, high import duties on raw materials, and supply chain disruptions, according to the report.

“While the Company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market,” Maruti Suzuki wrote in its filing.

Also Read: Can you change interest rate on personal loan? Here are 5 factors that affect it

Which models does Maruti Suzuki offer currently?

Maruti Suzuki's models range from the entry-level Alto K10 to the S-Presso, Eeco, Celerio, Wagon R, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga, Ciaz, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny, and the Invicto.

How did Maruti Suzuki shares perform?

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares were trading at 11,549.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10:45 am IST. This is a rise of 40.90 or 0.36%.

The company's exchange filing came at 9:47 am on the BSE.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On