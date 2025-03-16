Menu Explore
Recessions in US last for an average of 17 months: What are they?

ByAshley Paul
Mar 16, 2025 07:30 PM IST

The Great Depression is the longest economic recession in modern history. The shortest recession was…

Recession are economic conditions that just about everyone dreads and are marked by negative economic growth that can last for several months or even years. They are natural parts of any economy's life cycle.

A recession is an economic downturn that can have a significant negative impact on an economy and the corporations and individuals within it.(Bloomberg)
A period of recession consists of four phases:

  • Expansion: Following an economic downturn, financial markets, consumer spending, and job growth start to pick up again.
  • Maturity: As economic expansion begins to mature, wages, the job market, and consumer and business spending are strengthened. Additionally, business profit margins and financial markets see significant gains while inflation maintains a comfortable rate.

  • Aging: At this point, job growth, industrial production, and spending start to slow, resulting in declining profits, volatile financial markets, and accelerating inflation.
  • Recession: During this period, unemployment grows and consumer spending falls, resulting in declining profits for businesses and shrinking economic growth.

In most cases, an economy is considered to be in recession where it has experienced two consecutive quarters of negative growth. An economy's growth is usually measured by its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

History of recessions in the US

In its history, the US has experienced dozens of recessions which lasted from anywhere between 65 to just two months. The average length of recessions in the US is 17 months, according to data available with the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The longest-ever recession in US history took place between October 1873 and March 1879 and lasted a staggering 65 months. In recent history, the longest and most severe recession was seen during the Great Depression of 1929, when a period of recession lasted for 43 months.

After The Great Depression, the average length of a recession in the US fell to 10.35 months. This average number was at 20.52 months between June 1857 and August 1929, when the Great Depression had begun. The most recent recession in the US, which was also the shortest period of recession, was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020 and lasted for just two months.

Starting monthRecession length
June 185718
October 18608
April 186532
June 186918
October 187365
March 188238
March 188713
July 189010
January 189317
December 189518
June 189918
September 190223
May 190713
January 191024
January 191323
August 19187
January 192018
May 192314
October 192613
August 192943
May 193713
February 19458
November 194811
July 195310
August 19578
April 196010
December 196911
November 197316
January 19806
July 198116
July 19908
March 20018
December 200718
February 20202

Recession fears resurface

The fears of an impending recession have been in the news for years. However, the tariff policy undertaken by US President Donald Trump has reignited them.

The reciprocal tariffs that Trump has been announcing on a range of countries have triggered a spate of retaliatory tariffs on the US as well. This has triggered fears among market investors, which has caused large-scale selloffs globally. The trade war has also led to recession fears.

Follow Us On