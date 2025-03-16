Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Steel maker ArcelorMittal seeks 1,500 crore to save South African mills: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2025 02:15 PM IST

Closure of the company's steel mills would lead to 3,500 direct and indirect job losses.

Indian steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal's South African unit ArcelorMittal South Africa is seeking a 3.1 billion rand (nearly 1,500 crore) rescue package to stop the closure of its steel mills in the country, Bloomberg reported citing Sunday Times.

The company is seeking funds from Industrial Development Corp, a national finance institution with a 6.4% stake in ArcelorMittal.(Reuters)
The company is seeking funds from Industrial Development Corp, a national finance institution with a 6.4% stake in ArcelorMittal.(Reuters)

The company is seeking the funds from Industrial Development Corp, a national finance institution that holds a 6.4% stake in ArcelorMittal South Africa. The rescue package would prevent the complete shutdown of the company's long-steel Vereeniging and Newcastle facilities.

The mills' shutdown, which was earlier slated for the second quarter, would lead to the loss of about 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, according to Sunday Times' report.

Also read: 40km in 11 minutes: Virgin Atlantic, Joby partner for air taxis in UK

ArcelorMittal South Africa had initially planned to shut the facilities in January but later postponed it by a month to complete orders. Rescue talks with the government have failed to yield results and the operating environment has deteriorated amid high power and transportation costs and cheaper imports.

The company known as AMSA wants antitrust laws relaxed to enable it to merge with smaller mills and lower electricity prices from state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the newspaper reported, citing the people.

AMSA isn’t in a position to communicate further on the matter, company spokesperson Tami Didiza said in an emailed response to questions.

Also read: Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric unit faces insolvency petitions over unpaid dues | Details

The IDC and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition didn’t immediate respond to requests for comment outside of regular business hours.

The DTIC is looking at options to retain the capacity to make long-steel products in the country should AMSA be unable to operate the plants, Sunday Times said, citing Tebogo Makube, the department’s acting deputy director-general of industrial development.

The government provided AMSA 380 million rand to keep operations running and the Newcastle plant could operate for another year should more money come, the newspaper reported, citing Makube.

Also read: Foreign investors sell Indian stocks worth 30,000 crore in just 15 days of March

AMSA has applied to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for money to partly cover the salaries of the 3,500 affected workers, Sunday Times said, adding this would cost about 2 billion rand.

The IDC provided the steel producer with 1.2 billion rand of working capital last month, the newspaper said, citing Tshepo Ramodibe, the lender’s head of corporate affairs.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On