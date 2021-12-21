Banks in India to be closed for 6 days before 2021 ends. Check details here

Private and public sector banks in India will remain closed another six days before the month of December ends and new year begins.

Till now, banks in December were closed for six days and the last holiday was on December 19, a Sunday. There are a total of 12 bank holidays this month including Christmas eve, Christmas and New Year’s eve.

Here is the list of holidays for the remaining days of December:

December 24 (Friday): Banks will be closed on the occasion of Christmas eve.

December 25 (Saturday): Banks will be closed due to Christmas and the fourth Saturday.

December 26 (Sunday): Banks will be closed in the country as it is a Sunday.

December 27 (Monday): Banks will be closed in the state of Aizwal due to Christmas celebrations.

December 30 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Shillong because of Khasi freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah’s death anniversary.

December 31 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl on the occasion of New Year’s eve.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays are categorised into the following: Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, it is important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state and in some private banks in the country.

