Banks sanctioned 11,168 cr under credit outreach initiative: Sitharaman

Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Banks have sanctioned loans worth 11,168 crore to about 2 lakh borrowers under the credit outreach programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Under this programme, banks have been holding special camps across various parts of the country to sanction loans to eligible borrowers as per the prudential norms.

Most of the banks have announced festival offers at concessional rates of interest and waived processing charges.

"During her review of PSBs in Aug, Smt @nsitharaman had exhorted banks to conduct Credit Outreach Programme in Oct to support revival of economic growth. In line with this, banks have been holding district-wise & sector-wise loan outreach programmes," a tweet by the Finance Minister’s office said.

The loans under the Credit Outreach Programme are over and above those sanctioned and disbursed under the various central government loan guarantee schemes, it added.

As per the data shared by the Finance Ministry, as much as 6,268 crore business loans were sanctioned to about 1 lakh beneficiaries, while vehicle loans worth 448 crore were sanctioned to 5,058 borrowers.

RELATED STORIES

Housing loans worth 762 crore were sanctioned to 3,401 borrowers as of October 20, 2021, it said.

Similar outreach programmes were held between October 2019 and March 2021 by banks and fulfilled all kinds of credit requirements of the RAM sector (Retail, Agriculture and MSME). The Finance Ministry said that 4.94 lakh crore were distributed under the outreach programme.

This Credit Outreach Programme, through co-lending arrangements between banks and NBFCs and the fintech sector, will extend loans at affordable interest rates to smaller borrowers this festive season, it said. PTI DP BAL BAL

