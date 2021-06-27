Banks to remain closed for 15 days in July: Check dates here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of July, although online banking services will continue to operate.

Banks will remain closed for a total 15 days in the month of July - 9 as per the RBI holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, banking activities in different states may vary.

The RBI places bank holidays under three brackets - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

It must be noted that the bank holidays differ in various states as well and not observed by all the banks. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Apart from the bank holidays mentioned, the banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

4 July - Sunday

July 10 - Second Saturday of the month

11 July - Sunday

18 July - Sunday

24 July- Fourth Saturday of the month

25 July - Sunday

Here is a list of bank holidays falling in the month of July:

Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: July 12

Bhanu Jayanti: July 13

Drukpa Tshechi: July 14

Harela: July 16

U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja: July 17

Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: July 19

Bakrid: July 20

Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha): July 21

Ker Puja: July 31