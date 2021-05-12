Banks to remain shut on May 13, 14 in these cities: Check full list here

Banks will remain shut on May 13 and 14 due to various festivals, as per the holidays mentioned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, all online banking services including ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services will be accessible.

It is important to note that bank holidays vary in different states because banks don’t observe all festivals in all states.

The holidays that are granted to bank employees under the RBI’s calendar are marked under three categories--Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is a complete list of upcoming holidays and the states where it will be applicable:

May 13: This day will mark the celebration of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1). So, all the banking operations will be closed on Thursday. Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 14: Banks will remain closed on Friday due to the celebration of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitr)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. On these occasions, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.

