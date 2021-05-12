Home / Business / Banks to remain shut on May 13, 14 in these cities: Check full list here
business

Banks to remain shut on May 13, 14 in these cities: Check full list here

All online banking services including ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services will be accessible.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:40 AM IST
It is important to note that bank holidays vary in different states because banks don’t observe all festivals in all states.(File photo)

Banks will remain shut on May 13 and 14 due to various festivals, as per the holidays mentioned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, all online banking services including ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services will be accessible.

It is important to note that bank holidays vary in different states because banks don’t observe all festivals in all states.

The holidays that are granted to bank employees under the RBI’s calendar are marked under three categories--Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is a complete list of upcoming holidays and the states where it will be applicable:

May 13: This day will mark the celebration of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1). So, all the banking operations will be closed on Thursday. Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 14: Banks will remain closed on Friday due to the celebration of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitr)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. On these occasions, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.

Banks will remain shut on May 13 and 14 due to various festivals, as per the holidays mentioned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, all online banking services including ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services will be accessible.

It is important to note that bank holidays vary in different states because banks don’t observe all festivals in all states.

The holidays that are granted to bank employees under the RBI’s calendar are marked under three categories--Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is a complete list of upcoming holidays and the states where it will be applicable:

May 13: This day will mark the celebration of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1). So, all the banking operations will be closed on Thursday. Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 14: Banks will remain closed on Friday due to the celebration of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitr)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. On these occasions, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank holiday bank holiday list
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP