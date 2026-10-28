Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Netanyahu, Eisenkot locked neck-and-neck in exit polls; results out on Oct 30

Voting ended in Israel on Tuesday in a high-stakes national election, in which a total of 7,331,981 Israelis were eligible to vote. The polls witnessed high-voter turnout, with nearly 77.7 per cent of voters casting their ballots. This is higher than the turnout in the 2022 Israeli prime ministerial elections, which saw a turnout of just over 70 per cent. This is the first general election in the country since the 2023 Hamas attack.

How do elections in Israel work?

Israelis vote for parties to enter the 120-seat Knesset, instead of single candidates, under a proportional representation system. A party or coalition needs to secure at least 61 seats to form a majority government.

Parties must win at least 3.25 per cent of the national vote to enter parliament. Seats are then distributed among qualifying parties according to their share of the votes.

Official counting will follow, with the final vote tally expected by October 30. The results are scheduled to be formally published on November 4. Once the final results are available, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will consult leaders of the political parties to assess which candidate has the strongest chance of forming a government.

That candidate will have up to 42 days to negotiate with other parties and put together a governing coalition.