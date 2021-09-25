Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Banks to remain shut on these 21 days in October: Check holiday list here

The RBI divides bank holidays into three categories—those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.(MINT)

Public and private banks will be closed on a number of days in addition to second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays in October, owing to festivals. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain closed on all public holidays but there are some holidays that are regional, i.e. restricted to certain states only. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

Here are the bank holidays in October 2021:

1. October 1- Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2. October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti (All states)

3. October 3 - Sunday

4. October 6- Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5. October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6. October 9- 2nd Saturday

7. October 10 - Sunday

8. October 12- Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9. October 13- Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10. October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11. October 15- Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) will take place and all banks will have a holiday for that day except the banks located in Imphal and Shimla.

12. October 16- Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13. October 17- Sunday

14. October 18- Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15. October 19- Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16. October 20- Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17. October 22- Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18. October 23- 4th Saturday

19. October 24- Sunday

20. October 26- Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21. October 31- Sunday

